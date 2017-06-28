Police: Henderson man jumping on cars arrested

Henderson police arrested a man they say was yelling and jumping on cars Wednesday near the intersection of Clay Street and Atkinson Street in Henderson.

A police report states Officer Leslie Blanford Markham approached 20-year-old Christopher Markham and said he was unsteady on his feet and that Markham admitted to smoking K2.

Police say they found a baggie of pills containing Alprazolam, Vivance, Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine tablets, and a baggie with a white powdery substance that was field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Markham was arrested and is facing charges of possession of meth, possession of an unspecified drug, possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication. He was booked at the Henderson County Detention Center.

