Probable cause found in violent attack case against couple

By Evan Gorman, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Probable cause was found Wednesday in the case against a Daviess County couple accused in the beating that killed an Owensboro man.

Ashley Stinnett and Aaron Wright were originally charged with assault and burglary. The two will continue to remain behind bars.

About a dozen of the victim, Jeff Martin's, family members were in the courtroom for the hearing. Martin's nephew tells 14 News it was important to show up because they want justice for his uncle.

"They're 25 and 28," Dustin Martin explained. "They have the rest of their lives ahead of them and they choose to do drugs and take person's life that was harmless. He just had back surgery two weeks prior to this."

An Owensboro Police detective went before the court, explaining the evidence that connected both Ashley Stinnett and Aaron Wright to the crimes. The couple is accused of burglary and beating Martin inside his Prince Avenue home. Martin died on Saturday. His funeral was Tuesday.

Jeff's son, Ji Martin, says it was on Father's Day when he found his dad lying unresponsive in a pool of blood.
Ji tells 14 News he held his dad's head, begging him to wake up before the paramedics arrived, but the damage was too severe.

"Dad was so fragile, they didn't have to go that far with it," Ji Martin said. "I'm sure he fought back, but they didn't have to go as far as they did. Why didn't y'all just knock him out or push him down then rob him? They didn't have to do what they did."

Before the charges can be upgraded, the case needs to be presented to the grand jury. That will likely be in either July or August.

For now, Stinnett and Wright are in the Daviess County Detention Center where they previously declined to talk to us.

