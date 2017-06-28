Probable cause found in violent attack case against couple

Ashley Stinnett and Aaron Wright were originally charged with assault and burglary. The two will continue to remain behind bars.More >>
Ashley Stinnett and Aaron Wright were originally charged with assault and burglary. The two will continue to remain behind bars.More >>
The victims pulled from the home that exploded on Wednesday have been identified.More >>
The victims pulled from the home that exploded on Wednesday have been identified.More >>
Mesker Park Zoo has a new attraction open, and no, it's not a new animal. It's the new Englebrecht Carousel. A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday. Organizers tell us they had many requests to bring back the old historical carousel from Mesker Zoo. Since that wasn't an option, the zoo, instead brought in a brand new carousel as a way for a new generation of children and families to make memories and reconnect at the zoo. Many of the animals showcased reflect...More >>
Mesker Park Zoo has a new attraction open, and no, it's not a new animal. It's the new Englebrecht Carousel. A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday. Organizers tell us they had many requests to bring back the old historical carousel from Mesker Zoo. Since that wasn't an option, the zoo, instead brought in a brand new carousel as a way for a new generation of children and families to make memories and reconnect at the zoo. Many of the animals showcased reflect...More >>
Jailer Randy Schnell said overcrowding puts the safety of the inmates and jail staff at risk.More >>
Jailer Randy Schnell said overcrowding puts the safety of the inmates and jail staff at risk.More >>
We're looking ahead to a new traffic alert that's a part of the fix for 41 project. Some lane restrictions along the twin bridges will be in place soon. Starting Wednesday, July 5, crews will close the southbound bridge to most traffic. The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio river between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south with will be shifted onto the northbound side. There will be two lanes going north, one going south on the northbou...More >>
We're looking ahead to a new traffic alert that's a part of the fix for 41 project. Some lane restrictions along the twin bridges will be in place soon. Starting Wednesday, July 5, crews will close the southbound bridge to most traffic. The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio river between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south with will be shifted onto the northbound side. There will be two lanes going north, one going south on the northbou...More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
The name of the victim in an explosion at a Murray State University dorm was released Wednesday, June 28.More >>
The name of the victim in an explosion at a Murray State University dorm was released Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Naloxone, marketed as the brand Narcan, is a life-saving antidote to opioid overdoses. But in many cases, they don’t seem to work to reverse the effects of acrylfentanyl and other emerging opioids.More >>
Naloxone, marketed as the brand Narcan, is a life-saving antidote to opioid overdoses. But in many cases, they don’t seem to work to reverse the effects of acrylfentanyl and other emerging opioids.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>