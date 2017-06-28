Mother of nurse who helped burn victims speaks out after watching her daughter in action

Debi Yenne's daughter Jessica typically has Tuesday's off, but yesterday, the award-winning nurse was right where she was likely needed most. She was first on the scene around 8:30 a.m., when a home exploded on Hercules Ave.

Debi Yenne said, "All of a sudden there was a huge explosion, and stuff was breaking, glass was breaking inside the house and we look at each other and said oh my gosh, that was some kind of an explosion."

Yenne says Jessica's nursing instincts kicked in right away. She flew out the door not even stopping to put shoes on.

"She ran over, we could hear screams, 'help me, help me,' and just bloodcurdling screams. She crawled in through the rubble and pulled out this little boy, and carried him across the road and laid him down on the grass, and then she went back in and helped the mother out and took her over there and laid her down on the grass, and then the house caught on fire, said Yenne. "She told everybody, you go get towels, you go get cold water, she wouldn't let anybody else by the victims. She took total control of the situation."

"I ran back to the house and I got a bunch of towels, wet them down, and we just covered them up and were just there. It was very horrific," the neighbor who helped Tara Brown said.

Yenne said she was just in awe watching her daughter in action.

