EPD, EFD working together to investigate home explosion

The pursuit to find out what caused the home explosion at 1717 Hercules Ave. in Evansville continues on Wednesday.
Evansville Fire Department investigators are working with Evansville Police detectives on the case.
EFD's Chief Arson Investigator Richard Howard told 14 News Wednesday morning they're working on getting the city's approval to bring in equipment and remove this debris. Howard says that will help with conducting the investigation.
The scene is blocked off with crime tape and we're told EPD will continue to patrol the scene overnight and through daylight until the investigation is over.
EPD officers on scene say they've obtained a search warrant for the home, as standard protocol in the court of law.
That's in case investigators find out the explosion wasn't an accident.
Our crews observed insurance agents surveying the premise. Vectren crews were also on scene.
EFD's Howard told us Vectren completed its gas line test that runs to the home, finding the pressure to be in good shape. There were also no signs of any gas leakage from the pipes.
Neighbors continued to stand on their front lawns and porches, staring in disbelief.
"I was sitting on the couch in there," Neighbor Tim Kelly pointed to his living room window. "All of the sudden I heard this loud explosion, it sounded like a bomb went off. I looked out and saw the back corner of the house blew out, and time I got to my front door to open it up, a big fire shot out up off the ground, kinda like a big fireball," he said.
We'll continue to give you updates on this investigation as we learn more.
Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.
