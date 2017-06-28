Victims killed in house explosion identified - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Victims killed in house explosion identified

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The victims pulled from the home that exploded on Wednesday have been identified. 

[PREVIOUS: Bodies of 2 adult females pulled from debris after house explosion]

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, the two women are Sharon F. Mand and Kathleen Woolems. 

We're told they were both residents of the home. According to the coroner, both of the women died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

