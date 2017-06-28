Victims killed in house explosion identified

The victims pulled from the home that exploded on Wednesday have been identified.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, the two women are Sharon F. Mand and Kathleen Woolems.

We're told they were both residents of the home. According to the coroner, both of the women died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

