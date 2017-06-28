Dubois Co. jail faces overcrowding

"Each person in this jail matters. Each person out in the community matters. People are in here for a reason, one is to protect the community, the other is try and help these people realize the direction they were going in is not the way they should be going," said Dubois County Sheriff, Donny Lampert.

Lampert explained that's hard to do in an overcrowded jail.

Jailer Randy Schnell said it also puts the safety of the inmates and jail staff at risk.

"They juggle stress very well, but at some point, everybody has their moments," added Schnell.

After a recent inspection, the Indiana Department of Corrections mandated Dubois County find a solution.

Lampert said the main reason the jail is over capacity is because certain low-level convicted felons no longer go to state prison.

"That means that the county has to hold them or do something with them," said Lampert.

Lampert explained the county has few options, but he believes the best one is to build a rehabilitation facility.

"I believe the best option we have is something that we have done since the 1970s and that is having a mental health type facility in part with this jail that we have," said Lampert.

Lampert explained an intense rehab facility would be more than a temporary fix. It could house the inmates with mental health problems and help stop the revolving door of inmates with drug problems by treating their addiction and changing the direction of their lives.

