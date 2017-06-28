New carousel opens at Mesker Park Zoo

Mesker Park Zoo has a new attraction open, and no, it's not a new animal. It's the new Englebrecht Carousel.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday. Organizers tell us they had many requests to bring back the old historical carousel from Mesker Zoo.

Since that wasn't an option, the zoo, instead brought in a brand new carousel as a way for a new generation of children and families to make memories and reconnect at the zoo.

Many of the animals showcased reflect success stories or species zoos are racing to save.

"Super exciting, something new in town," says zoo member, Katie Ewers.

"They loved it, we just went on it, they got to pick their own animal to ride on which they thought was really neat," says Tiffany Meyer, attending with her kids, "he got to pick an animal so yes, it was a lot of fun. I think it's a great exhibit for the zoo."

You'll see animals on the carousel such as the western lowland gorilla who is critically endangered.

It costs two dollars to ride.

