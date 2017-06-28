Fix for 41 will cause delays starting next week - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fix for 41 will cause delays starting next week

By Krista McEnany, Reporter/Meteorologist
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We're looking ahead to a new traffic alert that's a part of the Fix for 41 project.

Some lane restrictions along the Twin Bridges will be in place soon.

Starting Wednesday, July 5, crews will close the southbound bridge to most traffic.

The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio River between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south with will be shifted onto the northbound side. There will be two lanes going north, one going south on the northbound bridge.

We talked to some drivers Wednesday who had mixed feelings about the project.

Some are frustrated and other are just accepting what needs to be done.

"A lot of people get mad about stuff, you know different things happening, they just got to be done," says driver Bruce Howard. "How would you like to swim across there instead of driving? That wouldn't be so good would it?"

We're told that some heavy truck traffic will be able to use the southbound bridge, but that's it.

Wide and over-sized truck loads will have to cross over the bridge to Maceo.

This is expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays

