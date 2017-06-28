Powerboat travels from Seattle to Tri-State, Hydrofest competitor meets local sponsor

A Seattle man stopped in Newburgh with his Grand Prix racing boat in tow.

Scott Pierce is on his way to Madison for a race this weekend.

He stopped at A-1 Power Equipment to meet his sponsor for this year's Hydrofest, but he's no stranger to racing in Evansville.

You may remember him as the winner in the 1991 Thunder on the Ohio, racing Miss Budweiser.

After 56 years in the sport, Pierce jokes about the danger from racing at these speeds.

However, Pierce said the sport is safer now than it was when he began.

The Grand Prix boats hit speeds of 175 miles per hour. He said they are very loud and competitive.

