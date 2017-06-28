Powerboat travels from Seattle to Tri-State, Hydrofest competitor meets local sponsor

Mesker Park Zoo has a new attraction open, and no, it's not a new animal. It's the new Englebrecht Carousel. A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday. Organizers tell us they had many requests to bring back the old historical carousel from Mesker Zoo. Since that wasn't an option, the zoo, instead brought in a brand new carousel as a way for a new generation of children and families to make memories and reconnect at the zoo. Many of the animals showcased reflect...More >>
Mesker Park Zoo has a new attraction open, and no, it's not a new animal. It's the new Englebrecht Carousel. A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday. Organizers tell us they had many requests to bring back the old historical carousel from Mesker Zoo. Since that wasn't an option, the zoo, instead brought in a brand new carousel as a way for a new generation of children and families to make memories and reconnect at the zoo. Many of the animals showcased reflect...More >>
Jailer Randy Schnell said overcrowding puts the safety of the inmates and jail staff at risk.More >>
Jailer Randy Schnell said overcrowding puts the safety of the inmates and jail staff at risk.More >>
We're looking ahead to a new traffic alert that's a part of the fix for 41 project. Some lane restrictions along the twin bridges will be in place soon. Starting Wednesday, July 5, crews will close the southbound bridge to most traffic. The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio river between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south with will be shifted onto the northbound side. There will be two lanes going north, one going south on the northbou...More >>
We're looking ahead to a new traffic alert that's a part of the fix for 41 project. Some lane restrictions along the twin bridges will be in place soon. Starting Wednesday, July 5, crews will close the southbound bridge to most traffic. The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio river between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south with will be shifted onto the northbound side. There will be two lanes going north, one going south on the northbou...More >>
A Seattle man stopped in Newburgh with his Grand Prix racing boat in tow. Scott Pierce is on his way to Madison for a race this weekend.More >>
A Seattle man stopped in Newburgh with his Grand Prix racing boat in tow. Scott Pierce is on his way to Madison for a race this weekend.More >>
An apartment complex on East Noel Avenue in Madisonville caught fire around noon Wednesday.More >>
An apartment complex on East Noel Avenue in Madisonville caught fire around noon Wednesday.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.More >>
A Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who went missing today from Lancaster.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who went missing today from Lancaster.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>