Kate O'Rourke

Kate joined the 14 News team in June 2017 as a Reporter/Multi-media journalist. She says she feels so lucky to have moved south, making Evansville home.

Kate is from Lebanon, Indiana, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis. She graduated from Indiana University in May of this year. Kate earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one in journalism with a broadcast specialization, and the other in economics/mathematics. She also minored in Marketing.

During her last semester at Indiana University, Kate worked part time for the FOX/CBS affiliates in Indianapolis. She took the graveyard shift, writing for the morning show anchors. While she really enjoyed this experience, she tells us she is excited to get out in the community and cover our news firsthand.

Kate is a self-proclaimed news junkie. But when she’s not reporting or watching the news, Kate enjoys spending time with her family, running, and cooking (in no particular order). She loves trying new things, particularly coffee shops, and spending as much time outdoors as possible, even if her Irish skin says otherwise.

If you see Kate around town, she hopes you say hello and introduce yourself. You can also connect with her on social media or shoot her an email.

Facebook

Twitter

Email: KateORourke@14news.com