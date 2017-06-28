Fire officials say generator inside van likely caused fire

An apartment complex on East Noel Avenue in Madisonville caught fire around noon Wednesday.

It started when a generator inside a van caught fire. Two men working inside an apartment were using the generator to operate equipment.

Fire officials tell us that running that generator inside the van, likely contributed to the fire starting.

It spread to the apartment building and caused severe damage to three units. In all, there are seven total units in the complex, and all received some degree of fire, smoke, or water damage.

No one was hurt.