Hopkins Co. apartment complex catches on fire

An apartment complex on East Noel Avenue in Madisonville caught on fire around noon.

The fire started when a generator inside the back of a van caught on fire.

Not only did the generator burn up the van, but it spread to the apartment building and caused severe damage to three units.

In all, there are seven total units in the complex, and all received a good amount fire, smoke, or water damage.

No one was injured.

Only two of the seven apartments have tenants, but they got out safely. Red Cross was called to assist those people.

Two men who were working inside the apartment were using the generator to operate equipment, and fire officials said running that generator inside the van likely contributed to the fire starting.

