Family members hope loved ones make it after house explosion

We've heard from family members of those killed and hurt in Tuesday's house explosion.

It happened at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Two women were found dead in the home. A man, woman, and 8-year-old boy were severely hurt.

Michael Kneer is in critical condition at the University of Louisville Hospital's burn center.

Family members say the other two victims are Tara McKnight and her son, Jesse Woolem. Tara is in a critical but stable condition at a burn unit in Indianapolis. Authorities told us Jesse was taken to Riley Children's Hospital, but the hospital told us they didn't have patient information to release about him.

Michael's aunt, Shelby Mattingly, stopped by the home Wednesday morning to see the damage and honor her loved ones. She said the next 48 hours are crucial for Michael, Tara, and Jesse, as they fight to recover.

"I'm just grateful the three of them even has a chance, 50-50 right now to be even with us right now," she said. "I mean, there could've been five dead."

Shelby and other family members told us that many of them are at all three hospitals waiting for any updates on their conditions.

