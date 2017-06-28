Dubois Co. school receives makeover, new technology center underway

A new technology center is on the way, and the science classrooms are getting a complete makeover (WFIE)

When students head back to Forest Park Junior-Senior High School in the fall, it won't look the same.

A new technology center is on the way, and the science classrooms are getting a complete makeover.

Pull the cabinets back, and you can see the blue paint from 1976: the last time Forest Park Junior-Senior High School science classrooms got an update.

Two years and a $4 million bond later, the science classrooms are getting a fresh coat of paint. This time, it's green.

Superintendent Rick Allen said they'll all have new electric wiring, gas lines, plumbing, and cabinets so students can do science experiments that were not possible before.

"They were going to universities and colleges and were unable to do labs in science because we couldn't do labs here," Allen told us. "Everything was a traditional classroom, so they were giving us some feedback; we really needed to update our science classrooms."

The school has also torn down the agriculture building to make way for a Career and Technical Education Center.

The superintendent said this is a big deal for all of the students at Forest Park Junior-Senior High School.

The science classrooms will be complete by the time students come back in the fall.

The CTE Center will be ready within one year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.