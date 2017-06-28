Consumer News: Apps make it easier to find scholarships

If you have kids, hopefully, you're already saving for their college.

One year at a private school now costs more than $33,000 on average.

The average state school costs about $10,000 a year. Of course, scholarships help quite a bit.

If you've got a student headed off to school soon, or you're a student yourself, you need to know about a couple of apps that make it much easier to find scholarships.

One of the best is Scholly. It's helped more than 750,000 young people find scholarships.

All you have to do is create an account, enter some information about yourself, where you live, and what activities you participate in, and Scholly matches you with both local and national scholarships.

Another good one to try is Fastweb. Sign up, and you can search more than 1.5 million scholarships worth more than $3.4 billion dollars.

Fastweb makes it easy to sort your scholarship applications into different categories like sports, activities, and academics.

Scholarships.com's app offers details for 3.7 million scholarships worth more than $19 billion dollars.

There is a lot of money out there for deserving students, and these tools can make it much easier to find it.

Remember, you should always exhaust your scholarship and federal financial aid options before you consider more expensive private loans.

