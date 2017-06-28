Overnight fire damages Evansville home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Overnight fire damages Evansville home

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

One Evansville house is badly damaged after an overnight fire. 

It happened on Saddlebrooke Lane late Tuesday night.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained mostly to the garage.

They said no one was hurt from the fire. 

The cause is still under investigation. 

