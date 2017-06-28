Oakland City holds public hearing for petition to close railroad crossings

Oakland City held its public hearing for Norfolk Southern Railroad Company's petition to close two crossings.

Last month, the railroad company petitioned to shut down Madison and Grove Street crossings.

Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth said Norfolk Southern's representatives told the public they wanted to close the crossings for safety.

Wirth told 14 News they said the petition was part of a nationwide goal to reduce the number of railroad crossings by 20 percent.

He said all of the community members who spoke at the hearing were against closing the crossings because they use those routes daily.

Wirth said from here, the city is taking the petition under advisement then will make a decision on July 11.

