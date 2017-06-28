Taking a Stand: Celebrating Independence

With the Fourth of July around the corner, many of you probably have plans this weekend firing up your grills, enjoying the pools, and gassing up your boats.

Now, you probably hear this every year: "Don't forget what Independence Day is actually about, independence."

It may seem hard to believe amid all the hate out there right now, but we are truly lucky to live in the United States of America. It says right in the Declaration of Independence that we are all entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

So throw on those burgers, light up a sparkler, and get out on the lake. In so many ways, that's exactly what our forefathers would have wanted, Americans celebrating what scores of men and women have died for us to have, freedom.

We can choose our religion, we have the right to free speech, and everyone has the opportunity to vote in our elections. You'd be surprised how few countries give those rights.

So as you celebrate, take a moment to reflect on the freedom we often take for granted. Celebrate how amazing that freedom truly is and be thankful you live in the Good Ol' USA.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.