Lilly King named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

Indiana University swimmer Lilly King was named the 2016-17 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, the league office announced. Wrestler Kyle Snyder of Ohio State was named the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year.

King is the first woman in IU history to earn the prestigious award and just the sixth overall in school history. Jim Spivey (1982), Sunder Nix (1984), Steve Alford (1987), Anthony Thompson (1990) and Derek Drouin (2013) all previously earned the award.

The Big Ten Conference has recognized a Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year since 1982 and first honored a Female Athlete of the Year in 1983. The Big Ten Athletes of the Year are selected by a panel of conference media members from nominations submitted by each institution.

“It is hard to believe what Lilly King has accomplished in her short two years at Indiana University,” IU head swimming coach Ray Looze said. “I admire the positive female role model she has become in Bloomington. Her confidence and courage are traits we want all our athletes to emulate at IU. She is a pleasure to both coach and have on a team and we look forward to her very bright future.”

The four-time NCAA champion successfully defended her titles in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke in 2016-17, becoming the first swimmer or diver in Big Ten history to win four individual national titles.

Along with her two championships, King earned four All-America honors, helping the Hoosiers place eighth overall at the NCAA Championships – the second-best finish in school history.

At the Big Ten Championships, the Evansville, Ind. native earned Swimmer of the Championships and Swimmer of the Year honors after winning conference crowns in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM and the 400 medley relay.

In the summer of 2016, King had a standout performance at the Olympic Games in Rio, winning the gold medal in the 100 breaststroke, as well as the 400 medley relay with Team USA. As a result, King won USA Swimming’s Golden Goggle Award for Breakout Performer of the Year.

Courtesy Indiana University Athletics