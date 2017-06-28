OPD arrests man accused of shooting victim in the face

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Kendall-Perkins Park on Saturday.More >>
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Kendall-Perkins Park on Saturday.More >>
A couple, who lives right across the street from the home that exploded, captured all the activity on their home security system.More >>
A couple, who lives right across the street from the home that exploded, captured all the activity on their home security system.More >>
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials announced they had recovered two bodies from the basement of the home, and they are still looking for a third person who could have been inside when the explosion happened.More >>
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials announced they had recovered two bodies from the basement of the home, and they are still looking for a third person who could have been inside when the explosion happened.More >>
The chaos erupted in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue, near Weinbach and Morgan at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. 12-hours later, two women are dead and three other people are badly burned, including an 8-year-old boy.More >>
The chaos erupted in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue, near Weinbach and Morgan at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. 12-hours later, two women are dead and three other people are badly burned, including an 8-year-old boy.More >>
The people living in 1717 Hercules Avenue were in the process of being evicted, according to court documents.More >>
The people living in 1717 Hercules Avenue were in the process of being evicted, according to court documents.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.More >>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>