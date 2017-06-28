Watch now on Sunrise: Record low? House explosion live, Health care delay, Drums on the Ohio, Zoo Carousel

A couple, who lives right across the street from the home that exploded, captured all the activity on their home security system.More >>
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials announced they had recovered two bodies from the basement of the home, and they are still looking for a third person who could have been inside when the explosion happened.
The chaos erupted in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue, near Weinbach and Morgan at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. 12-hours later, two women are dead and three other people are badly burned, including an 8-year-old boy.
The people living in 1717 Hercules Avenue were in the process of being evicted, according to court documents.
"There were no flames. The house just exploded."
