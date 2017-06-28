Watch now on Sunrise: Record low? House explosion live, Health care delay, Drums on the Ohio, Zoo Carousel

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RECORD COOL? Tranquil weather has been the theme after the needed rain at the end of last week. It's clear and chilly this morning as low temps dip into the 50's. The record low is 55 set in 1992. We'll have sunshine this morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Southerly winds will push temps in the mid 80's this afternoon. Byron has the forecast.

DEADLY EXPLOSION UPDATE: We'll have live updates on a deadly house explosion yesterday in Evansville. It happened on Hercules Avenue just after 8:30. Fire officials say two were killed in the blast, and three people went to the hospital.. Today, investigators will be back at the scene trying to figure out what caused it. Hillary Simon will have the very latest.

HEALTH CARE DELAY: The Senate will not vote on the Republican health care bill this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed off from a vote yesterday, after several members of his own party said they'd vote no. But he says the plan has a good chance of passing after the upcoming holiday.

DRUMS ON THE OHIO: Drums on the Ohio will take over Evansville's Reitz Bowl tonight. Six drum corps from all over the country will perform as part of the Drum Corps International summer tour. It's the only DCI tour in the Evansville area. And there's a drum line battle intermission. Drums on the Ohio starts at seven. We'll be live with the details.

MESKER ZOO CAROUSEL: The Engelbrecht Carousel, a long awaited attraction at Mesker Park Zoo, opens today, We're told it will feature 30 hand crafted rare and endangered animals. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10 this morning, and it'll be open after that.

