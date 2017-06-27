Home security camera captures Hercules Ave. home explosion

A couple, who lives right across the street from the home that exploded, captured all the activity on their home security system.

The McPherson family has a recording device on their door that is motion activated. They provided 14 News with the video of the moments before the explosion and the moments after, when first reporters start arriving on the scene.

The McPherson's said they were at work when their security system alerted them to activity across the street.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.