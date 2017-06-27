Neighbors describe 'very horrific' scene moments after house explosion

"I look out the window and the first thing that I noticed was that the house was gone," Tara Brown, resident who lives on Hercules Avenue, said. "There were no flames. The house just exploded."

Brown says after she alerted authorities about the blast, she quickly dropped her phone and ran outside. It wasn't until shortly after she started to see the fire.

"I come out and there was only two neighbors out at the time," Brown said. "Then I saw the mom and the son coming out of the house."

According to Brown, they had visible burns as they walked out. At the time, she and a nurse who lives nearby stepped in to help.

"I ran back to the house and I got a bunch of towels, wet them down, and we just covered them up and were just there," explained Brown. "It was very horrific."

Just down the street, one man says he was working on a roof when the blast happened. He says it knocked over his ladder and there was debris everywhere.

"I mean the debris just started raining from the skies, I just thank God I didn't get hit with anything," Tony Hughes said. "It was just like a volcano erupted. Next thing you know there is ashes everyone. I mean it was crazy."

"It was just one of the most horrific things I have seen," Brown said. "It was bad."

