Fmr. Dubois Co. resident saves friend from bear

A former resident of Dubois County is being called a hero after saving his friend from a bear attack.

Alex Ippoliti said he enjoys recreational riding. On most weeks, he rides at least 100 miles.

That's how he met James Fredrick.

On Monday, the two took a bike ride together in Alaska.

Ippoliti said about half-an-hour into their ride they heard noises coming from the bushes. He said shortly after, a brown bear bounced out of those bushes onto their bike trail and grabbed Fredrick.

Ippoliti said in the middle of yelling for help he remembered a canister of bear spray he'd been carrying for six years.

He said it saved their lives.

"I pulled it out from inside the bag and walked towards her and yelled at her so she dropped him and walked towards me and then I sprayed her and like I said the trigger actually got stuck so just the whole can basically went at her and as soon as she tasted it though, she ran back into the woods," said Ippoliti.

Fredrick is recovering in the hospital.

Ippoliti said even though it's empty now, he's considering keeping the can as a reminder.

