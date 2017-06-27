I-69 Ohio River Crossing project brings two new offices

Two new offices connected to the I-69 bridge project are now officially open.

One office is in Henderson on Barrett Court and the other is in Evansville along Eagle Crest Drive.

The spaces give the public a place to ask questions related to the project or voice their concerns. Both offices have copies, maps, and other project related materials available. Each will also be used as research centers as field work continues.

“It's important that this community and Western Kentucky rally behind this project; it's huge,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “Then- Indiana Governor Pence said roads mean jobs and not just for Evansville but also for Evansville, Henderson and all of southwest Indiana, so the fact that this project is now in the environmental impact stage is huge for our region.”

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin was also on hand Tuesday afternoon for the ribbon cutting of the Kentucky office. That location will be open on Wednesday and Friday. Austin calls the ceremony a celebration.

“When you look at the Great Lakes in Michigan and you look at the Gulf Coast in Texas and you look at I-69 already developed and that which will be developed in the coming years, we sit right directly center in that and we couldn't have a better situation than that.”

In April, the I-69 ORX Project team held open houses at each location, giving an overview of the project, along with five broad corridors for the possible location of the new I-69 Ohio River Crossing. A short list of alternatives is expected in mid to late July. Also in late July or early August, there may be more open houses to gather feedback from the public. The goal is to have a recommendation for a preferred alternative by the fall of 2018.

“We're centrally located, we have river access, we have rail access and with the completion of I-69 bridge, we will have full access to highway transportation which we call ‘the last mile,’ Kyndle’s Tony Iriti explained.

The public can also email or visit the project website for more information or to share comments.

