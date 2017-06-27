Court records show residents of house that exploded were in process of eviction

The people living in 1717 Hercules Avenue were in the process of being evicted, according to court documents.

Tara McKnight is listed on those documents as one of the tenants living in the home that exploded Tuesday morning. Two people were killed and three others were hurt in the explosion.

Court records show Trip Investments LLC filed an eviction notice with the Vanderburgh County Small Claims Court on June 2. An eviction hearing was scheduled for June 13 but records show McKnight did not appear.

The judge ordered a writ of possession, which would be effective July 3. According to the city of Evansville's website, that means you have 48-hours to gather all of your belongings and leave the residence.

Another hearing for rent and damages was scheduled for August 1.

