Otters Duvall named Pitcher of the Week

The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters right-handed pitcher Max Duval the Pitcher of the Week.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

Duval earned the third league honor for Evansville this season after right-handed pitcher Shane Weedman was selected Pitcher of the Week earlier this year after his no-hit performance against Southern Illinois on May 13 in a 4-0 win against the Miners.

Dane Phillips was selected as the Player of the Week June 12 after he batted .519 with 13 RBIs June 6-11.

In earning the weekly award, Duval made two starts on the mound last week and went seven innings in both games.

Last Tuesday, Duval took a no-hitter into the seventh against Gateway in the Otters 6-3 win over the Grizzlies. It was his fourth win of the season and he posted nine strikeouts.

Duval followed that performance up by throwing a complete-game in a seven-inning contest against Southern Illinois in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.

In Evansville’s 10-1 triumph over the Miners, Duval gave up an earned run off three hits and struck out 10.

Duval, a San Luis Obispo, Calif. native, came to Evansville last season after spending time with the Schaumburg Boomers (2014-15) and Frontier Greys (2015).

He was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization midway through the 2016 season and he spent time with the Visalia Rawhide (A+), Kane County Cougars (A) and Hillsboro Hops (A-).

With the Otters, Duval is 9-3 with 109 strikeouts. This season, he is 5-2 after seven starts with a 2.94 ERA.

The Otters return to Bosse Field Friday for a three-game series against the Florence Freedom. Friday’s series opener at 6:35 p.m. is Edward Jones Night and will feature a postgame fireworks show. Saturday will be a doubleheader starting at 5:35 p.m., with two seven-inning games.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations