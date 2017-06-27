Family members, neighbors shaken up after deadly house explosion

Family members tell us the man in this picture is the son of one of the victims. (WFIE)

Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville.

Drone pics of home explosion via Oscar Fields (lives nearby) pic.twitter.com/7UNI9UQGdp — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue.

Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.

Neighbor Tracie Curtis describes what she felt inside her home pic.twitter.com/8dzcmi3XOs — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

Several people who say they are family members of the people who lived in the home rushed to the area. Over a dozen people who believe they are related to at least one of the victims were also on the scene.

Emotional scene here at Hercules Ave. from what family members tell me, the man in this picture is the son of one of the victims pic.twitter.com/k3y5Easucb — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 27, 2017

Hercules Ave house explosion:

Man just came by the scene asking if they "got mom out" pic.twitter.com/SFDpcu4XaN — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 27, 2017

The Evansville Fire Department confirmed around 1 p.m. they recovered the bodies of two women from the basement of the home and they are still looking for a third person who could have been inside during the explosion.

[EFD: 2 bodies recovered from basement]

Two adults and a child were also hurt in the explosion.

Michael Kneer is in critical condition and was taken to St. Vincent before being transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The other adult and child were taken to an area hospital. The child was then flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where we're told the child is being treated in the emergency room.

There's no word yet on their conditions.

An autopsy for the two bodies that were recovered is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.