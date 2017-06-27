Third person possibly unaccounted for after EFD pulls 2 bodies from debris

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, fire officials announced they had recovered two bodies from the basement of the home, and they are still looking for a third person who could have been inside when the explosion happened.

Emergency crews received reports that someone else could still be unaccounted for, so they are still actively searching through the debris. Three people were taken to the hospital, two adults, and a child.

No word on the extent of their injuries just yet.

"At this point, the victim has been removed," explained EFD Chief Charlie Hertzberger. "The coroner's office will be the contact for the names. We continue to investigate. We don't know what has happened, we don't know why. We'll continue to go through the debris."

Neighbors tell 14News, they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke. As for what caused the explosion, fire officials are still investigating.

Vectren crews have been here too. According to the Vectren officials on site, they followed protocol and turned off the gas line to the home and surrounding homes.

They have been conducting tests and no readings of natural gas at the home have been detected at this point.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn what caused this to happen.

