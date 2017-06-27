Henderson mom pleads guilty to wanton endangerment in five-month-old son's death

There's an update on a Henderson mom accused in her five-month-old son's death.

Jailynna Lord pleaded guilty Monday to wanton endangerment. She had been charged with criminal abuse.

She was sentenced to five years.

Her boyfriend, Scott Overfield, is also charged in the case. He is out on bond awaiting trial.

Police say Lord's son was asleep when Overfield sat on the baby. Authorities say Lord never took her baby to a doctor and he died two months later.

An autopsy showed the baby suffered from several broken bones.

