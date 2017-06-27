'All clear' given after EPD techs check out reported pipe bomb

The "all clear" has been given after police bomb techs checked out a possible pipe bomb near downtown Evansville.

According to dispatch, police and firefighters responded to 15 Read St. Tuesday morning because a possible pipe bomb was reported in the area.

The bomb techs were able to determine the suspicious device was a part for a piece of equipment.

