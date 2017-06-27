Two people killed, three hurt in house explosion

Family members tell us the man in this picture is the son of one of the victims. (WFIE)

The bodies of two women were recovered from the basement of a house after it exploded, according to the Evansville Fire Department.

The explosion happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue.

Breaking: EFD confirms 2 bodies recovered from basement. pic.twitter.com/Qd3eJyRlUA — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

Drone pics of home explosion via Oscar Fields (lives nearby) pic.twitter.com/7UNI9UQGdp — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

Police say, three other people, two adults and a child, were hurt in the explosion. A witness told 14 News that she went out and covered up one of the adults and the child with wet towels.

Family carrying their dog in pretty bad shape. Nearby Neighbors say they heard their houses shake pic.twitter.com/Z9ndM2JwA1 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

Hercules Ave house explosion:

Man just came by the scene asking if they "got mom out" pic.twitter.com/SFDpcu4XaN — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 27, 2017

Officials at St. Vincent say Michael Kneer was transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is in critical condition.

The other adult and child were taken to an area hospital. The child was then flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where we're told the child is being treated in the emergency room. There's no word yet on their conditions.

[Family members, neighbors shaken up after deadly house explosion]

Coroner Steve Lockyear said an autopsy on the two bodies is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Vectren was also on the scene and we're told they have shut off gas and electric to surrounding homes.

According to Vectren's public information officer, Natalie Hedde, the gas leak surveys done so far do not indicate the presence of natural gas. Hedde says that could change as fire officials continue to investigate the explosion.

Fire investigator Richard Howard said he thinks this was caused by a diffuse gas vapor explosion. The cause is still undetermined.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.