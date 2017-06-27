LIVE: Crews 'acting like two people still in home' after explosion; coroner on scene

It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after police say a bullet ricocheted and hit her in the head.More >>
Dispatch tells us State Road 161 is closed about half a mile north of I-64. That's at 1200 South, near the Dubois/Warrick county line.More >>
The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of 64 between Spencer and Perry Counties and traffic was being detoured onto SR 62.More >>
Is it a conflict of interest that a corporation run by Rev. Adrian Brooks that builds income-based houses with federal money recently built a house for his own son?More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
Two Lauderdale County Schools employees were indicted on theft charges after the district accidentally paid the employees after they quit.More >>
