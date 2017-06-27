LIVE: Crews 'acting like two people still in home' after explosion; coroner on scene

The coroner is at the scene of a house explosion in Evansville.

It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.

Police say three people, two adults and a child, were hurt in the explosion. A witness told 14 News that she went out and covered up one of the adults and the child with wet towels.

All three were taken to an area hospital. No word yet on how bad they were hurt.

We're told crews are now searching through the debris. Firefighters said they are "acting like two people are still in the home."

Vectren is also on scene and we're told they have shut off gas and electric to surrounding homes.

BREAKING: crews responding to house explosion call crews in "rescue mode" right now - EPD says there are injuries pic.twitter.com/wQbqqFptl0 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

This is on 1700 block of Hercules Ave in Evansville pic.twitter.com/qIKCtgdNiV — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

Family carrying their dog in pretty bad shape. Nearby Neighbors say they heard their houses shake pic.twitter.com/Z9ndM2JwA1 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 27, 2017

Quick video of the scene: 1717 Hercules Ave. home explosion. pic.twitter.com/XpMm0Q4YKo — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 27, 2017

Hercules Ave house explosion:

Man just came by the scene asking if they "got mom out" pic.twitter.com/SFDpcu4XaN — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 27, 2017

Two boys ran up to a man asking about their mom. Police talking with them. pic.twitter.com/7JhIES3XxK — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 27, 2017

