EFD: 2 bodies recovered from basement

It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
According to dispatch, police and firefighters are at 15 Read St. after a pipe bomb was reported in the area.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after police say a bullet ricocheted and hit her in the head.More >>
Dispatch tells us State Road 161 is closed about half a mile north of I-64. That's at 1200 South, near the Dubois/Warrick county line.More >>
The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of 64 between Spencer and Perry Counties and traffic was being detoured onto SR 62.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a couple has been arrested after making their 14-year-old adoptive son live in a un-insulated shack in January.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
