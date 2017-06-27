EFD: 2 bodies recovered from basement - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EFD: 2 bodies recovered from basement

Family members tell us the man in this picture is the son of one of the victims.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The coroner is at the scene of a house explosion in Evansville.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue.

According to Evansville Fire Department, two bodies were pulled from the basement of the house.

Police say, three people, two adults and a child, were hurt in the explosion. A witness told 14 News that she went out and covered up one of the adults and the child with wet towels.

All three were taken to an area hospital. The child was then flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where we're told the child is being treated in the emergency room.

No word yet on their conditions.

We're told crews are now searching through the debris. Firefighters said they are "acting like two people are still in the home."

Vectren is also on scene and we're told they have shut off gas and electric to surrounding homes.

According to Vectren's public information officer, Natalie Hedde, the gas leak surveys done so far do not indicate the presence of natural gas. Hedde says that could change as fire officials continue to investigate the explosion.

