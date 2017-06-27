Crash shuts down section of road in Dubois Co.

A crash shut down a section of a road in Dubois County Tuesday morning.

Dispatch tells us State Road 161 was closed about half a mile north of I-64. That's at 1200 South, near the Dubois/Warrick county line.

They say more than one vehicle was involved and a helicopter was called to the scene.

We'll keep you updated.

