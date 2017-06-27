One person flown to hospital after Perry Co. crash

A section of I-64 was shut down in Perry County Tuesday morning due to a two-vehicle crash.

It happened near the 70-mile marker.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of 64 between Spencer and Perry Counties and traffic was being detoured onto SR 62.

State police tell us one person was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital. No word on that person's condition.

The road is now back open.

