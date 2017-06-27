Woman expected to be OK after bullet hits her in the head

A woman is in the hospital after police say a bullet ricocheted and hit her in the head.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after police say a bullet ricocheted and hit her in the head.More >>
Is it a conflict of interest that a corporation run by Rev. Adrian Brooks that builds income-based houses with federal money recently built a house for his own son?More >>
Is it a conflict of interest that a corporation run by Rev. Adrian Brooks that builds income-based houses with federal money recently built a house for his own son?More >>
There's new information from Evansville city officials about the fate of people who live in Lincoln Estates Apartments.More >>
There's new information from Evansville city officials about the fate of people who live in Lincoln Estates Apartments.More >>
Several high-traffic roads are on the list, including Burkhart Road from Columbia to Morgan Avenue, Green River Road from Lincoln Avenue to Covert Avenue, and Veterans Memorial from Kentucky Avenue to Shawnee Drive.More >>
Several high-traffic roads are on the list, including Burkhart Road from Columbia to Morgan Avenue, Green River Road from Lincoln Avenue to Covert Avenue, and Veterans Memorial from Kentucky Avenue to Shawnee Drive.More >>
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 is requesting the assistance of the public in locating an inmate that escaped custody in Muhlenberg County and is now on the run.More >>
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 is requesting the assistance of the public in locating an inmate that escaped custody in Muhlenberg County and is now on the run.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.More >>
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>