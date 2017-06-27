Arrest made after woman hit in the head by bullet ricochet

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital after a bullet ricocheted and hit her in the head.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday evening, but the exact location of where it happened is not yet known because police say the shots fired call came in while the woman's friend was driving her to the hospital.

We're told she is expected to be okay.

Our crew was on scene while officers were outside a home on North Main near Louisiana. EPD confirmed to us their presence at the home was related to the shooting.

An EPD sergeant told us five people, some of them teenagers, were brought in for questioning.

As of now, police have arrested 18-year-old Tias Jashaun Leema Stewart. He is facing charges of battery, criminal recklessness and having a handgun without a license.

Stewart is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Police tell us they're still unsure of a motive for the shooting, but say they are not looking for any other suspects.

We'll keep you updated.

