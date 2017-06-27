Watch now on Sunrise: Cool June, Evansville woman shot in head, White House warns Syria, Health care score

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

BELOW NORMAL: Tranquil weather has been the theme, after the badly needed rain at the end of last week. It will be clear and cool this morning as low temps dip into the 50's which is more than ten degrees below normal. We'll have sunshine this morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. We're set up for comfortable late June temps in the upper 70's. Byron will have the complete forecast.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A Evansville woman is being treated at the hospital after she was shot in the head. It happened just before midnight, but where exactly it happened is not clear right now. Hillary Simon who joins us live the latest.

HEALTH CARE BILL: The Republican senate health care bill would result in 22-million Americans losing insurance, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office. Four Republican senators have now said they'll oppose the bill the way it is now, including Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

WHITE HOUSE SYRIA WARNING: The White House says Syria may be preparing for another chemical weapons attack. A statement released last night warned that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his military would pay a "heavy price" if such an attack is carried out.

CALIFORNIA BANS STATE TRAVEL TO KY: The state of California is suspending all state-funded travel to Kentucky. That decision was announced yesterday, in response to a religious freedom law passed this year in Kentucky. Critics say the law could be used to discriminate against LGBTQ students in public schools.

14 POUND BABY: A South Carolina couple got the surprise of a lifetime when they welcomed the newest addition to their family into the world last week. Baby Colin takes the record for largest baby ever born at Lexington Medical Center.

So, enjoy your Tuesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.