Local pastor's corporation builds new home for son using tax payer dollars; speculation of conflict of interest

Is it a conflict of interest, that a corporation run by Rev. Adrian Brooks that builds income-based houses, with federal money recently built a house for his own son?

That was the question before the Evansville City Council on Monday. But, the council now passed that off to the Board of Public Works.

Rev. Brooks has come under fire from some after the keys to a house were handed over to his son.

"I have no idea what you're talking about, Sir," said Austin Brooks, Rev. Brooks' son.

But who does know about this situation and the controversy surrounding it is his father.

Rev. Brooks is the president of the Memorial Community Development Corporation, the organization that built the house and others for low-income individuals. Rev. Brooks is also the pastor of Memorial Baptist Church.

"What you need to know is every year we are monitored, we are audited, and we follow the letter of the law as it pertains to the operation of the Memorial Baptist Church and the Memorial Community Development Corporation," said Rev. Brooks.

But, just who is in charge of gathering the pool of candidates for the home and who ultimately chose Austin Brooks?

Kelley Coures, Director of the Metropolitan Development Corporation, says Brooks' agency is the one in charge.

"Each agency manages its own affirmative marketing program to fill their homes," said Coures. "It sometimes takes longer to sell one or find a buyer for one but they all do a good job."

A 14 News reporter tried to question Rev. Brooks about the selection process, but he refused to answer her questions.

The issue will now go before the Board of Public Works. Their next meeting is this Thursday, June 29th.

