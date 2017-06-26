METS concerned about lane width on N. Main St.

The North Main Street project in Evansville is only about halfway done, but already there are some issues.

The newly remodeled street has two lanes and a bike lane with a median to separate car and bike traffic.

The new traffic lanes are 10-and-a-half feet wide, but METS bus officials say that this new design makes things a little tight for their buses. They're hoping to get a little wiggle room if possible.

Kelly Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development said they would have to shave off a half foot or so off the median to help them out.

The project as a whole is under budget and they have a price from Ragle for this.

The Evansville Redevelopment Commission will have the final say on whether this adjustment will occur.

