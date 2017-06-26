Warrick Co. strip mall construction underway; completion expected by November

Work has started on building a new strip mall in Warrick County.

The strip mall will sit right off of Highway 66 on High Point Drive, directly behind Walmart. Midwest Contracting officials say the building will have five spaces for potential tenants.

Wings Etc. Grill and Pub have already made plans to move in. Several other potential buyers are pending.

The building will have over 10,000 square feet of space, and people who work nearby are excited for what this could mean for their companies.

"I think it will bring a lot more traffic to this area," explained Jade Elfreich, an employee of a nearby business. "Give us some more business, and we are always looking for new places to try out and bring more traffic to this area for sure."

We have been told the building should be complete by November.

