Oversize equipment on the move in Posey Co.

We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers in Posey County.

A massive piece of equipment is on the move in Mt. Vernon.

It's expected to move onto I-64 on Tuesday, then Illinois State Police say it will escort it off the Grayville exit ending just south of Albion on Route 130.

Troopers say it will be a slow move down the highway, only going five miles-per-hour.

