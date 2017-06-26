Downtown Market closes; re-open possible in the fall

Thousands of dollars in grant money helped make it possible to open the Downtown Market in Evansville in 2015.

This week, we learned the market closed down without the city knowing about it.

City officials say they found out through word of mouth. People telling them the shelves weren't stocked like they used to be.

Memorial Baptist Pastor, Reverend Adrian Brooks told us he wants people to know they're still committed to the area. But, he says, the harsh reality is, the volume of people coming into the store just wasn't there.

Brooks told us they're now working with ECHO housing to secure funding to open a store in the fall.

"We are currently looking at modifying the building. It's too big for the market we're trying to serve. Perhaps, adding some additional tenants. But we believe we should have this open in a modified state perhaps

early, late fall."

This plaza is owned by Memorial CDC. City officials told us as far as they're concerned, the market still meets the requirement for jobs in a low-income area. Which is because there are a few shops there still.

