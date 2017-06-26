ESG headquarters moving into bigger building; hoping to bring more jobs to the area

On Monday crews officially broke ground on a new office building for Energy Systems Group (ESG) Headquarters.

This will be a huge step for the energy service provider which is currently outgrowing their space on Rosebud Lane in Newburgh.

The new building will sit on Grimm Road, near State Road 66. Developers with Woodward Commercial Realty say it will be the first commercial office building to sit in the new Gateway business part of Warrick County, they're also saying it will be a tremendous benefit for the county.

The facility will be 25,000 square feet with 70 office spaces, plus have meeting rooms and collaboration areas. The company will be moving over 70 jobs to the new location, with the hope of adding more.

Woodward officials say the way the new building is being constructed will allow for future expansion, which is exactly what ESG officials want.

