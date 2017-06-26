Boil advisory issued in Providence

Thousands of dollars in grant money helped make it possible to open the Downtown Market in Evansville in 2015.More >>
Thousands of dollars in grant money helped make it possible to open the Downtown Market in Evansville in 2015.More >>
On Monday crews officially broke ground on a new office building for Energy Systems Group Headquarters. This will be a huge step for the energy service provider which is currently outgrowing their space on Rosebud Lane in Newburgh. The new building will sit on Grimm Road near State Road 66. Developers with Woodward Commercial Realty say it will be the first commercial office building to sit in the new Gateway business part of Warrick County, they're ...More >>
On Monday crews officially broke ground on a new office building for Energy Systems Group Headquarters. This will be a huge step for the energy service provider which is currently outgrowing their space on Rosebud Lane in Newburgh. The new building will sit on Grimm Road near State Road 66. Developers with Woodward Commercial Realty say it will be the first commercial office building to sit in the new Gateway business part of Warrick County, they're ...More >>
The new look comes along with few new features. Local leaders gathered Monday for a ribbon cutting, recognizing the man who helped with the renovations.More >>
The new look comes along with few new features. Local leaders gathered Monday for a ribbon cutting, recognizing the man who helped with the renovations.More >>
Water is back on, but a boil advisory is in effect.More >>
Water is back on, but a boil advisory is in effect.More >>
Muhlenberg County 911 uses two repeaters to get their radio signal out to first responders on patrol.More >>
Muhlenberg County 911 uses two repeaters to get their radio signal out to first responders on patrol.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.More >>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.More >>
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.More >>
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.More >>