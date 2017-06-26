Controversial occupancy of income-based home to be discussed at council meeting

Reverend Adrian Brooks says he played by the rules, in allowing his son to live in an income-based home that was built by his church using federal money.

Despite the reverend's statement, controversy is still present. The issue will be taken up at Monday's Evansville City Council meeting.

There have been concerns raised about whether it is ethical for his son to be living in that home, which was built using federal dollars.

Reverend Brooks is the president of the Memorial Community Development Corporation, who built the house. Brooks is also the pastor of Memorial Baptist Church.

The corporation recently built the house on Washington Avenue. At issue, is whether the developer tried to find a pool of tenants or buyers for the home, and how his son Austin came to be the one who was chosen.

Also on the agenda for Monday's meeting, the council is expected to approve $2 million for road projects, the sale of EPD's South Sector Office, and a vote on whether city residents can own pot belly pigs.

