Schultz nearing 400 hits as Otters begin road series with CornBelters

When he returned to Evansville this spring for his fifth season with the Otters, veteran outfielder John Schultz referred to himself as the old man on the roster.

However, he is still playing with a rookie's energy.

The Pennsylvania native holds nearly every career record in franchise history, including hits, and is currently closing in on the 400 hit mark with the Otters. Schultz is also the all-time leader in games played with the club.

While this wasn't part of the plan when the former MLB prospect first stepped on Bosse Field, he has appreciated his time with the Otters.

Schultz will look to pass the 400 hit milestone on Tuesday when the Otters take on the Normal CornBelters in a doubleheader. The series finale will be Wednesday at 1:35 p.m.

