Mayor Winnecke, Lincoln Estates gives updates about residents

There's new information from Evansville city officials about the fate of people who live in Lincoln Estates Apartments.

Some of those residents said they were forced out. This comes more than a month after a heated public meeting where community members also shared their frustrations about a lack of affordable housing.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke told us Monday he believes a lot of the concerns from Lincoln Estates residents were addressed since that meeting.

[Lincoln Estates management: We're not kicking everyone out]

Nine people who said they received eviction notices still live there. The rest had already moved out and found a new place to live.

The attorney for Lincoln Estates told us although this wasn't a city issue, the mayor stepping in to open the lines of communication helped.

Previously, there was some confusion amongst residents and managements. Some residents said they were kicked out with no explanation. Management told us the few people asked to leave didn't honor the terms of their leases.

Some residents are still worried about keeping up with rent, especially if rent increases to accommodate for development.

"We may want to literally develop districts where we designate those particular areas," said Reverend Adrian Brooks. "Say, for instance, Lincoln Estates is market rate. Then, perhaps, we need to make sure the property is designated for affordable housing."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.