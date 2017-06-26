Josh Turner coming to Owensboro Convention Center - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Josh Turner coming to Owensboro Convention Center

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Country artist Josh Turner is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center.

The show is set for October 13.

Turner is based in Nashville and is one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. 

His song "Time is Love" was the most played country song of 2012.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30. They are $29 dollars. 

VIP tickets will be $45 dollars. 

